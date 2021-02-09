KANSAS CITY- Louis Jamtgaard, a Kansas City ER physician and former Columbia resident, was chosen at random to attend the Super Bowl on Sunday.
Jamtgaard said he grew up as a huge Chiefs supporter and reminisced last week about his fandom. His name was pulled out of a hat, among other vaccinated healthcare workers as the NFL looked to give back to those who have worked tirelessly during the COVID-19 pandemic. His trip was free of charge.
On Wednesday, February 3, Pat Howard, RN, and Mosaic physician Louis Jamtgaard, MD, Emergency Department, were presented...Posted by Mosaic Life Care on Wednesday, February 3, 2021
The 2020 champion Chiefs fell 31-9 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs played in the first home Super Bowl in NFL history. Jamtgaard said Chiefs fans were definitely in “enemy territory” in central Florida, vastly outnumbered by Buccaneer fanatics.
“We did our best [to cheer on the Chiefs],” Jamtgaard said.
Jamtgaard ate breakfast at Arrowhead Stadium Sunday morning before boarding a free charter flight to Tampa.
“We arrived [in Tampa Bay] by 1:30 and then proceeded to have an NFL experience with a concert,” Jamtgaard said. “Which was pretty amazing.”
While it was a very short (and long) day, it was a much-deserved break for Jamtgaard.
“I haven’t been out since all this started,” he said. “That was my first time going on a plane… going on a trip anywhere.”
The Chiefs struggled to get anything going offensively Sunday, but Jamtgaard pointed out that the team remains young and strong.
“I think we’ll [the Chiefs] be back,” he said.
Jamtgaard was already back in Missouri Tuesday, helping with vaccinations in St. Joseph.