ST. LOUIS- A St. Louis judged denied to dismiss the lawsuit against the Los Angeles Rams, the National Football League, and Stan Kroenke on Tuesday. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported on the latest ruling in the ongoing case against the Rams by their former home.
The lawsuit, filed by St. Louis and St. Louis County, The St. Louis Regional Convention, and Sports Complex Authority, claimed the NFL broke its own relocation rules and the Rams move to Los Angeles was a breach in a contract and other offenses.
Circuit Judge Christopher McGraugh stated that the plaintiffs in the case brought evidence that the NFL, the Rams, and Kroenke that the move to Los Angeles wrongfully profited the the defendants at the expense from moving the team out of St. Louis.
McGraugh ordered that the defendants have until September 28 to release financial documents in order to be used to asses damages in the trial.
If the defendants choose not to pay by that date, they will also be fined $1,000 for each day they don't produce the documents.