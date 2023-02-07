As the Kansas City Chiefs prepare to face the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII, two of the cities' art museums are wagering works of art on their respective team's victory.
Sasha Suda, the George D. Widener director and CEO of the Philadelphia Museum of Art, wagered a master painting on the Birds’ success. Julián Zugazagoitia, Menefee D. and Mary Louise Blackwell CEO and director of the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art in Kansas City, has taken up the challenge on behalf of the Chiefs.
In the wager, the winning city’s museum will receive the other’s painting on loan.
A Chiefs victory would bring a future delegation from the Philadelphia Museum of Art to the Nelson-Atkins, with a Philadelphia master work in hand. An Eagles triumph would bring a future delegation from the Nelson-Atkins along with a master work to Philadelphia.
“When the Eagles soar to victory," Suda said, "we will warmly greet our friends from the Nelson-Atkins and treat them to unforgettable cheesesteaks here in Philadelphia. They have such a remarkable collection, and we will be thrilled to share a piece of it with our visitors, in a very special point after touchdown. We’ll make it feel right at home in our galleries and display it with Philly pride.”
“We expect to offer our Philadelphia friends something they’ll long remember," Zugazagoitia retorted, "after the Chiefs make short work of the Eagles. Philadelphia’s museum has so many amazing works, and they will see how wonderful the PMA loan will appear in our beautiful galleries. We won’t let them leave, of course, before they can taste the best of our Kansas City barbeque.”
The Philadelphia Museum of Art and the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art have storied art collections, each filled with enviable works of art that would make especially choice loans.
The names of the contending #MuseumBowl23 masterworks will be revealed after curators at the respective museums huddle to consider the potential spoils of victory.