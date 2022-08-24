KANSAS CITY - The Kansas City Chiefs are mourning the passing of former quarterback Len Dawson. He was 87.
Dawson played for the Chiefs for 14 years, starting 158 regular season games for the team. He was named to six AFL All-Star teams and one Pro Bowl squad, while also earning the AFL Player of the Year honors for the 1962 season.
In 1966, he was a sports anchor with KMBC radio and was sports director for KMBC-TV. He retired from the NFL in 1975, and after that he joined NBC as a color analyst on NFL games until 1982.
Dawson was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame as both a player and a broadcaster.
“My family and I are heartbroken. Len Dawson is synonymous with the Kansas City Chiefs. Len embraced and came to embody Kansas City and the people that call it home. You would be hard-pressed to find a player who had a bigger impact in shaping the organization as we know it today than Len Dawson did,” Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt said in a press release.
After attending Purdue University, where he was a three-year starter quarterback, he was drafted as a first-round pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 1957.
In total, Dawson spent 19 years in the NFL.