KANSAS CITY - The Kansas City Chiefs promoted Matt Nagy to offensive coordinator Friday.
Nagy replaces Eric Bieniemy, who took the same position with the Washington Commanders. Nagy is promoted after serving as a senior assistant & quarterbacks coach last season.
We have promoted Matt Nagy to Offensive Coordinator. pic.twitter.com/bxVze329HJ— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 24, 2023
Nagy was the offensive coordinator in Kansas City from 2016-17 and helped to transform the Chiefs from being ranked No. 20 in yards to a top-5 ranking in 2016. He also helped the Chiefs to go from No. 13 in scoring to sixth in the same year.
His efforts led the Chicago Bears to hire Nagy as its head coach in 2018 for four seasons where he went 34-31 in the regular season. Nagy also earned the Bears a NFC North Title and NFL Coach of the Year in his first season at the helm. The Bears fired Nagy in 2021 after going 6-11 on the season, including a wild-card round loss.
Before joining Reid and the Chiefs for the first time, Nagy coached under Reid for six seasons including three with the Philadelphia Eagles and three as quarterbacks coach for the Chiefs.
Nagy played quarterback at the University of Delaware with Chiefs General Manger Brett Veach, among his receivers.