KANSAS CITY- Royals minor leaguer Bobby Witt Jr. has been named Minor League Player of the Year by the Baseball America.
Witt becomes the fourth Royal to take home the honor. He joins Tom Gordon in 1988, Alex Gordon in 2006, and Wil Myers in 2012. Witt's accomplishment also ties the Royals with the Atlanta Braves for the most players to win this award.
In a press release, Royals General Manager and Senior Vice President of Baseball Operations J.J Picollo praised the rising star. “On behalf of our entire organization, I want to congratulate Bobby on such a terrific first full season as a professional,” stated Picollo.
The 21 year old has had a busy season splitting time between the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (AA) and the Omaha Storm Chasers (AAA). In his 123 games between the two clubs, Witt has been near the top in multiple statistical categories.
This season Witt has:
- Lead all the minor leagues with extra base hits with 72
- Second in runs scored with 99
- Second in total bases 286
- Fourth in homers 33
- Fourth in RBI's at 97
- And fifth in hits at 144
Witt was selected as the second pick in the 2019 draft out of Colleyville Heritage High School. Currently Witt is ranked as the 3rd prospect in the MLB Top 100 prospect rankings.