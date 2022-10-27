KANSAS CITY - The 2023 NFL Draft will be held in Kansas City from Thursday April, 27 through the 29. The NFL Draft officially opens at 7 p.m. on the respective Thursday.
Officials from the National Football League and the Kansas City Sports Commission provided an update Thursday on the plans for the event itself.
John Barker, senior vice president of global event operations and production at the NFL, and Kathy Nelson, president of the Kansas City Sports Commission, spoke to the members of the Kansas City Council.
The plans they unveiled reveled a preliminary site plan for the event at Union Station. The plan is to have the main stage be in front of the station.
“We are unbelievably excited about this,” Barker said. “This one has all the markings of being special.”
Officials are also preparing for a draft day fan event that will take place on the north and south side of Liberty Memorial. That event will start at noon on Thursday.
Events will continue at noon Friday, April 28, with rounds two and three will start at 6 p.m. The three-day event continues on Saturday, April 29, with the Draft Experience opening at 10 a.m. and rounds 4-7 of the draft starting at 11 a.m.
The Kansas City Sports Commission has additional details available on its website.