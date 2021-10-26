KANSAS CITY- Kansas City National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) owners Angie Long, Chris Long and Brittany Matthews announced Tuesday of their plan to construct the first soccer stadium specifically built for a NWSL team.
NEWS: KC NWSL and @portkc finalize plans for the first NWSL purpose-built stadium at Kansas City Riverfront.📰 https://t.co/vFaEgghbZe pic.twitter.com/dRdssuo58S— KC NWSL (@KCWoSo) October 26, 2021
The announcement comes 10 months after the group was awarded an NWSL franchise and is the latest major investment for the team.
“From the beginning, our vision has been to create a player-first experience, and facilities for our team that match not only the elite level of these incredible athletes, but also the passionate support of the Kansas City metro and our fans,” Chris Long said.
“We believe this significant investment and commitment will shape a stronger future for our entire region and our athletes," Chris Long continued.
While the final designs for the new stadium are still in development, the project is expected to be entirely privately financed through the ownership group, with the team signing a 50-year lease for Parcel 8, the 7.08-acre site on the east end of the Berkley Riverfront in Kansas City, Missouri.
The new stadium project is expected to cost around $70-million. The primary design and construction partners include Kansas City-based Generator Studio, JE Dunn and Monarch Build.
“As a sports fan and a father, I am so proud that Kansas City will make history in having a world-class facility dedicated to women in sport and that the project will be a centerpiece of our beautiful riverfront redevelopment,” Kansas City, Missouri's Mayor Quinton Lucas said.
“The goals for reclaiming our long-neglected riverfront have been bold but clear – develop a connected, accessible, vibrant and diverse neighborhood,” Port KC President and CEO Jon Stephens said.
Tuesday's announcement comes after released plans for a privately-funded $15 million training facility in Riverside, Missouri. There are currently plans to play home matches during the 2022 season at Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kansas.
Kansas City NWSL is nearing the end of its inaugural season of play and will play its final match at Legends Field on Saturday, Oct. 30.
“World-class facilities have proven to be a catalyst in transforming all professional sports,” Angie Long said.
Angie Long went on to say, “Tremendous momentum exists in women’s sports specifically, and we are so proud to play a major role in ensuring the sport and also our region benefit from the economics and growth offered by a stadium of this magnitude".