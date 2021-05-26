KANSAS CITY — Former San Francisco 49ers offensive assistant coach Katie Sowers will be joining the Kansas City Chiefs coaching staff.
The Kansas native announced the news in an Instagram post stating, "Retired from coaching in the NFL? Nah. Kansas City.. I’m home!"
Sowers is the recipient of the Bill Walsh Diversity fellowship which aims to increase the number of full-time NFL minority coaches.
Sowers was the second woman in NFL history to hold a full-time coaching position and the first to coach in the Super Bowl. She was on the sidelines of Super Bowl LIV when the Chiefs defeated the 49ers. She is also the NFL's first openly gay coach.