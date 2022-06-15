The St. Louis Blues will play a second straight exhibition game in the Kansas City area this October, the team announced on Wednesday. The Blues will host the Dallas Stars on Saturday October 1st at Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence.
Last year the Blues lost to the Chicago Blackhawks in Independence in front of a sell-out crowd at the usual home of KC's minor league team the Kansas City Mavericks.
“All of us with the Mavericks have tremendous respect for the St. Louis Blues organization. When we were given the opportunity to bring the game to Kansas City last year, I felt it was a no brainer,” Mavericks owner Lamar Hunt, Jr. said in a news release.
Hunt Jr. said that last year's game sold out in 6 hours. Tickets for this October's Blues-Stars matchup will go on sale to the public on Thursday July 7th at 12 pm CT.
"These NHL exhibition games certainly help us in our mission to continue to grow the sport of hockey in the Kansas City metro area,” said Hunt Jr.