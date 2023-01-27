KANSAS CITY - Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was listed as questionable on Friday's injury report.
Kelce reportedly has a back injury after practicing all week. The Chiefs host the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC title game Sunday.
KSHB 41 sports reporter Aaron Ladd said Kelce did not show up to Friday's media availability.
#Chiefs Travis Kelce pops up on the Friday's report with a back injury. Team says he was a full participant. Was originally scheduled to speak with media but no-showed— Aaron Ladd (@aaronladd0) January 27, 2023
The Chiefs will have quarterback Patrick Mahomes for the championship game. An ankle injury sustained during last weekend's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars did not keep Mahomes on the sideline for long.
Wide receivers Justin Watson and Mecole Hardman are also listed as questionable on Friday's report.
The Chiefs will host the Bengals Sunday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. Kickoff is at 5:40 p.m., and gates open at 3:30 p.m.