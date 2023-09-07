The Kansas City Chiefs and Detroit Lions will kick off the 2023-24 NFL season Thursday night.
Ahead of the game, KOMU 8 Sports Director Ben Arnet hosted a 30-minute Chiefs Xtra Kickoff Special starting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
Get an inside look at running back Isaiah Pacheco's youth camp in Columbia, a former Missouri Tigers' journey before joining the Super Bowl champs and an up-close look at the Chiefs' Super Bowl rings.
Watch the special in the above media player or stream it on your Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV or Roku device.
Kickoff at Arrowhead Stadium is scheduled for 7:20 p.m. The game will also air on KOMU 8.