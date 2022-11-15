KANSAS CITY - The Kansas City Royals want to leave Kauffman Stadium.
The announcement came through an open letter Royals Chairman John Sherman penned to the fans by way of a Twitter post:
An open letter from Royals Chairman and CEO John Sherman. pic.twitter.com/jdj8ed2MXr— Kansas City Royals (@Royals) November 15, 2022
"Our vision is to not just build a facility that does justice the the spirit of the K. We want to construct a world-class experience - a new ballpark district and all that comes with it - one that is woven into the fabric of our city, can hosts events and concerts, and boosts our local economy. We also envision incorporation our Kansas City fountains, the Royals' crown and our team's rich traditions and history in a new ballpark district," Sherman said in the open letter.
The new plans come at the surprise of none. Sherman took over ownership of the team in 2019. Two years later in 2021, he expressed the team was looking at several spots for where the team was going to play in the future.
The current lease on Kauffman ends in 2031, however the team has previously said they would like a new stadium before then.
"Going forward with this process would result in the largest public-private development project in Kansas City history, expected to be $2 billion as currently envisioned. Construction of this new ballpark district could create 20,000 jobs, $1.4 billion in labor income, and an estimated $2.8 billion in total economic output, as well as spur additional adjacent investment," Sherman wrote in the letter.
Sherman also said that a new stadium would not cost Jackson County residents any more in taxes than they are already paying.
It has been heavily rumored that the Royals are eying a downtown location for the next stadium.
Kaufmann stadium has been in operation since 1973, first named as "Royals Stadium." It wouldn't be until 1993 when the ballpark was renamed into Kauffman Stadium. Today most baseball fans know it as "The K."
The Stadium has had its fair share of big events. The K has hosted two MLB All-Star Games in 1973 and 2012, and four separate World Series in 1980, 1985, 2014 and 2015.