ST. LOUIS — Chip Caray, longstanding broadcaster for the Atlanta Braves and grandson of former Cardinals announcer Harry Caray, is coming to St. Louis as the lead play-by-play broadcaster for Bally Sports Midwest.
First reported by The Athletic's David O'Brien, Caray is leaving Bally Sports South after broadcasting for the Atlanta Braves for the last 18 years. His appointment is expected to become official either Tuesday or Wednesday, according to a source familiar with the matter.
Caray, 57, was born in St. Louis and graduated from Parkway West High School. He is the son of former KMOX broadcaster Skip Caray.
Caray will be filling the position which was left empty following the resignation of former broadcaster Dan McLaughlin. McLaughlin left Bally Sports Midwest last month after his third arrest for suspicion of driving while intoxicated in suburban St. Louis. He was the play-by-play broadcaster for 24 years.