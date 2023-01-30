ST. LOUIS — Chip Caray, longstanding broadcaster for the Atlanta Braves and grandson of former Cardinals announcer Harry Caray, is coming to St. Louis as the lead play-by-play broadcaster for Bally Sports Midwest.
First reported by The Athletic's David O'Brien last week and confirmed by the organization Monday, Caray is leaving Bally Sports South after broadcasting for the Atlanta Braves for the last 18 years. He also previously called games regionally for the Seattle Mariners and Chicago Cubs, and nationally on FOX and CBS.
Welcome home Chip Caray! 🎙️The St. Louis native is the new play-by-play announcer for #STLCards baseball on @BallySportsMW. pic.twitter.com/ML3u5Sq7Bs— St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) January 30, 2023
Caray, 57, was born in St. Louis and graduated from Parkway West High School. He is the son of former KMOX broadcaster Skip Caray.
“I’m grateful and excited to come home and call games for the team that made me fall in love with baseball as a kid in St. Louis County,” Caray said. “As a visiting broadcaster, I have always admired the passion, knowledge, and loyalty of Cardinals fans, both here in St. Louis and across the country. The honor of continuing the legacy of my grandfather Harry, my dad Skip, and so many other great Cardinal broadcasters past and present, is the stuff dreams are made of. I can’t wait to start this exciting new chapter with my great teammates at Bally Sports Midwest. It’s great to be home!”
Caray will be filling the position which was left empty following the resignation of former broadcaster Dan McLaughlin. McLaughlin left Bally Sports Midwest last month after his third arrest for suspicion of driving while intoxicated in suburban St. Louis. He was the play-by-play broadcaster for 24 years.
Cardinals President Bill DeWitt III said Chip "brings a wealth of experience to the booth" and has a "great feel for the history and tradition of the franchise.”