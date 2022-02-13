The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on Sunday.
QB Matthew Stafford completed 26 passes for 283 yards and 3 touchdowns. WR Cooper Kupp caught 8 passes for 92 yards and 2 touchdowns. DT Aaron Donald had 2 sacks, including the final play of the game.
Cincinnati's Joe Burrow completed 22 passes for 263 yards and one touchdown. Several Bengals receivers had big games. Tee Higgins had 4 receptions for 100 yards, while Ja'Marr Chase caught 5 passes for 89 yards.
The Rams were the first team to score, as quarterback Matthew Stafford connected with Odell Beckham Jr. in the endzone to take the lead, 7-0.
After a bit of a slow start, Joe Burrow and the Bengals cut into the Rams lead with a 46-yard completion to Ja'Marr Chase. That put Cincinnati in the red zone, but the Bengals only got a field goal.
In the second quarter, Stafford connected with Cooper Kupp for a touchdown. The Rams missed the extra point after a fumbled snap, making the score 13-3.
The Bengals deployed a trick play to score their second touchdown. Running back Joe Mixon tossed a pass to Tee Higgins in the endzone to tighten the lead to 13-10.
Late in the first half, Rams star Odell Beckham Jr. went down with a knee injury. Beckham had 52 yards in the game before leaving with the injury.
Immediately after the second half began, Tee Higgins caught a second touchdown, helping the Bengals take the lead 17-13. A few plays later, Bengals cornerback Chidobe Awuzie picked off a Stafford pass to give Burrow the ball back. Before long, Evan McPherson gave Cincinnati another field goal, extending the lead to 20-13.
The next Rams drive ended in a field goal after a failed trick play pass from Cooper Kupp to Matthew Stafford was incomplete. The Bengals lead 20-16.
In the fourth quarter, both quarterbacks took big hits. Stafford got up slowly after a sack by D.J. Reader. Later, Burrow got up favoring his left knee after getting wrapped up by several Rams defenders. Both stayed in the game.
With 1:25 left in the fourth quarter, Stafford connected with Kupp in the endzone a second time, taking the lead 23-20.
Burrow and the Bengals reached midfield with 43 seconds left on the clock. On the next play, veteran DT Aaron Donald sacked Burrow to ice the game for the Rams.
Before today's game, there was speculation that Donald could retire if the Rams won. In a postgame interview, Donald did not make an announcement, saying that right now he's "living in the moment."