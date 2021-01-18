Early signs are positive but Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes remains in the NFL's concussion protocol and that may lead to a nervous week for fans as Kansas City prepares to face Buffalo for the AFC Championship on Sunday.
Mahomes left KC's win over Cleveland mid-way through the third quarter when he was thrown to the ground on an option play. During the game CBS reported that Mahomes was deemed unable to return due to a concussion. On Monday Chiefs head coach Andy Reid was unable to provide much detail.
"He’s in protocol there, so we’ll just follow that and see how he does here the next couple days," said Reid.
Mahomes must pass through a five phase system according to NFL safety rules.
"There’s a day to day plan on that and how they go about it especially if a player staggers right there and they got to go through some things so that ends up being important," said Reid.
Phase 1 requires the player to rest or do light stretching under a trainer's supervision to limit symptoms. The player can progress to "neurocognitive and balance testing" in Phase 2. That phase includes light cardiovascular work. Phase 3 includes up to 30 minutes of work with the team under the supervision of the medical staff. The player's neurocognitive and balance testing must return to baseline by the end of Phase 4 before they are allowed to move to full clearance with contact in Phase 5.
“I just leave that with Rick (Burkholder) and the docs. Because of the protocol, it’s a no-brainer from the coach’s standpoint," said Reid
"I can’t tell you from a medical standpoint where he’s at. I mean, I don’t know that. So, that’s their decision and I just follow it.”
Mahomes jogged to the Chiefs locker room moments after suffering the injury on Sunday but once he was put into the league's concussion protocols he was not allowed to reenter the game.
"I think Patrick could tell you, you saw him run up the tunnel," said Reid. "By the time he got to that point he was feeling pretty good, but there’s a certain protocol that you have to follow and that takes it out of the trainer’s hand and the player’s hand and doctor’s hand.”
If Mahomes can't play against the Bills on Sunday the Chiefs will turn to veteran backup Chad Henne, who helped Kansas City seal up the victory against the Browns in the Divisional round.
“Listen all the guys have confidence in Chad," said Reid.
"I don’t think twice about that. If Pat can’t go, then Chad jumps in and rolls.”