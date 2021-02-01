KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Super Bowl week kicked off Monday afternoon with a different look than usual.
Super Bowl LV Opening Night took place virtually, with both the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs staying in their home cities and participating in ZOOM press conferences.
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said despite the uniqueness of Super Bowl week, he is going to focus like it was any other game.
"There's so much that can happen in this league and this game," he said. "But all I can focus on is trying to do whatever I can to win the next game that I play in. It's going to be a great opportunity for me to play against Tom [Brady]."
Head Coach Andy Reid has a 1-1 record as a Super Bowl head coach, 1-0 with the Chiefs. He said it doesn't matter how many championship appearances you have, you have to approach the game with a competitive energy.
"You gotta be spot on every week," Reid said. "With the competition level, there's a small small margin between losing and winning in this league."
As hopeful as the Chiefs may be to 'run it back' for another title, there is concern for the health of a few players.
Offensive lineman Daniel Kilgore and Wide Receiver Demarcus Robinson are on the COVID-19 reserve list as of Monday afternoon. Neither player tested positive and will play Sunday if they continue to test negative.
The Chiefs will arrive in Tampa Bay this Saturday, just one day before the championship game, as a COVID-19 precaution.
Super Bowl LV pregame starts at 5:30p.m. on February 7.