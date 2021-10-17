LANDOVER - The Chiefs were looking to get back into the win column in their game against the Washington Football Team at FedEx Field on Sunday.
Patrick Mahomes threw for a season-high 397 yards, with two touchdowns and two interceptions to push past Washington 31-13.
Darrel Williams accounted for 62 yards, with 21 carries and two touchdowns as well.
After suffering a tough loss against the AFC East leader in the Buffalo Bills, the Chiefs wanted to earn a win on the road to show they are still a team to be feared.
Kansas City's offense wasn't looking very productive in the first half, as they were only able put up a touchdown and a field goal.
Tyreek Hill and Mahomes had another incident were a thrown pass bounced off Hill's hands and into the arms of the defense for the second week in a row.
On the Chiefs' last drive of the second quarter Mahomes - while in the process of getting sacked - threw a floater up which landed into the hands of a Washington defender for his second interception before the half.
The Chiefs' defense started off strong with a quick three and out and was able to hold the Washington Football Team to only two field goals and a touchdown in the first two quarters.
Things seemed to click for Kansas City on both sides of the ball in the second half.
Mahomes used some of his magic to avoid some sacks in and outside the pocket and was able to throw two touchdowns to Hill and Demarcus Robinson in the last two quarters.
The Chiefs' defense in the second half totally shut the Washington Football Teams offense down.
Kansas City's defense forced a field goal on the first drive, which ended being a failed attempt.
They followed that drive with two forced punts and a failed offensive last drive by Washington to end the game.
Kansas City looks to earn another win next Sunday against the Tennessee Titans in Nashville at noon.