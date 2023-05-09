KANSAS CITY- After four years starring with the Mizzou Football program, Rock Bridge grad Martez Manuel knew he was ready for a shot at the pros. After three days at the Chiefs' rookie camp, Manuel knows that he belongs in the NFL. Wearing number 29, Manuel quickly adjusted to the pace and intensity of life in the NFL.
"It was an incredible three days," said Manuel on Monday after the final workout of the camp. "I see why this organization is a championship team because the coaches are so detail-oriented."
"I honestly never played on a team where the details are so important. Like, if you do one small thing wrong you're gonna get corrected as if you made a huge mistake."
Manuel signed with the Chiefs as an un-drafted free agent. As the picks flew by during the 3 day Draft and Manuel did not hear his name called, the former Missouri safety became determined to use the slight as motivation.
"It was an emotional day, honestly," said Manuel. "I had a lot of teams call me, had high hopes."
"At one point I just walked out of the room and was sitting by myself and was just thinking about everything was really sad and emotional," said Manuel, recounting a Draft Day party with his family. "I actually saw my father and he talked to me and he gave me some motivating words, told me to use this pain that I'm feeling as motivation. Keep that chip on my shoulder and every day I'm out there at practice or in the film room show these coaches why I was a name that should have been called."
Manuel is adjusting to the speed of life in the NFL, particularly how fast players must process information on the field. He said that playing for multiple coaches in college was a big help.
"I had three D.C.'s (defensive coordinators) at Mizzou. So, that's kinda to my benefit. I'm able to compare defenses to something."
Manuel is leaning on his former teammates and other former Missouri players who played in the NFL as he begins his own pro journey. The next step for Manuel will be Chiefs OTA's (organized team activities) in late May and early June, followed by mandatory mini camp June 13th-15th.
"That Mizzou brotherhood is a real thing from the alumni all up and down and they give me a lot of advice."
"This is a dream come true," said Manuel summing up his first NFL experience. "This is the best job in the world."