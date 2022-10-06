COLUMBIA- As the MLB Playoffs get underway and the Cardinals take on the Philadelphia Phillies in the Wildcard Series, there's a strong Mid-Missouri connection to the Redbirds. Columbia's Patrick Anderson is home for the offseason after managing the Cards' single-A affiliate in Peoria, Illinois this Summer. Anderson, who is married to Mizzou softball coach Larissa Anderson, got an up close look at retiring Cardinal legends Yadier Molina and Albert Pujols during Spring Training. And he'll be rooting for the Redbirds this October from his home in CoMo.
Watch KOMU-8 Sports Director Ben Arnet's full interview with Anderson, including how Anderson ended up on the coaching staff for Team Pakistan during the recent World Baseball Classic Qualifying rounds in Panama.