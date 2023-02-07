The pressure is on for the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles ahead of Super Bowl LVII, as a friendly wager between the Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry will give the winning state famous regional foods, treats and brews from the opposing state.
If the Chiefs win the Super Bowl, the Pennsylvania Chamber will provide Missouri Chamber President and CEO Dan Mehan with Yuengling beer, Hershey’s Chocolate, Peeps marshmallow candies and Giorgi mushrooms.
An Eagles win would mean the Pennsylvania Chamber will receive Budweiser beer, Jack Stack’s barbecue, California, Missouri-based Burgers' Smokehouse ham and sausages, and Cherry Mash candies.
"I never miss a chance to offer our Missouri products to anyone, but this time Pennsylvania is out of luck," Mehan said in a news release. "One of the finest assets we ever received from Pennsylvania is Coach Andy Reid, and we are confident that he will lead Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and the world-class Kansas City Chiefs team to another Super Bowl Championship!"
"We can’t wait to taste that Kansas City barbecue," Pennsylvania Chamber President and CEO Luke Bernstein retorted. "But, one thing we both agree on, is that Donna Kelce, mother of the Kelce brothers should stand with her two sons Jason and Travis, and flip the coin in order to get this game started."
The deciding game will be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Sunday, Feb. 12.
The Chiefs are playing for their third championship in franchise history, while the Eagles are trying for their second title.