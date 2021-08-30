NEW YORK- Both Royals catcher Salvador Perez and Cardinals second basemen Tommy Edman are the Players of the Week according to the MLB.
This comes after Salvy went 10-28 at the plate with 14 RBIs and six homers. Salvy has also gone five consecutive games with a home run, which ties a franchise record. This is the first time Salvy has won the award in his career, and he is the first Royal with the honor this season.
On the other side of the state, Edman went 12-26 at the plate, with 10 RBIs, two home runs, and two stolen bases this week. This is the first time Edman is receiving the reward this year, and the last time another Cardinal was the NL player of the week was Yadier Molina back in 2019.