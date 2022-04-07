Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures from 27 to 32 degrees. * WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest, and west central Illinois. Portions of central, east central, northeast, and southeast Missouri. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&