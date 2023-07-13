Major League Baseball recently revealed the 2024 regular season schedule, set to begin on March 28.
According to the schedule, the St. Louis Cardinals and Kansas City Royals will kick off their seasons on March 28.
The Cardinals open with a road series against the Los Angeles Dodgers, while the Royals will host the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium.
The Cardinals will also face the Padres (April 1-3) in San Francisco before hosting the Marlins on April 4 for the home opener.
Though the Cardinals will not play an international series throughout the 2024 season, there are several other series with expected high interest including:
- A weekend series against the Chicago Cubs (May 24-26) and (July 12-14).
- A weekend series against the Boston Red Sox (May 17-19).
The Royals, also not included in the international series, will play their intra-state rival in two games at Busch Stadium (July 9-10).
The Royals will also host two games of the I-70 Series at Kauffman Stadium (Aug. 9-10).
The remaining schedules can be found on the MLB's website. All game times will be announced at a later date.