ST. LOUIS - Yadier Molina has been placed on the 10-day injured list, per a release from the St. Louis Cardinals organization, for a right foot tendon strain.
Just days ago, Cardinals Manager Mike Shildt said the initial imaging on Molina's foot turned out favorably. During his at-bat in the fifth inning Friday night against Cincinnati, Molina hurt his right foot and left the game.
Catcher Ali Sánchez has been recalled from the team's alternative training site.
Sánchez was acquired by the Cardinals in February from the New York Mets. He made his MLB debut last season.
Molina is leading the Cardinals in batting (.323), doubles (5), home runs (5) and RBIs (14).