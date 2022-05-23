The St. Louis Cardinals made a slew of moves on Monday ahead of their series opener with the Toronto Blue Jays. Catcher Yadier Molina was placed on the Bereavement List. St. Louis called up Ivan Herrera to help Andrew Knizner with the catching duties while Molina is away from the team. Herrera was hitting .310 at AAA Memphis with 2 home runs and 13 runs batted in.
The Cardinals also sent two players to the Injured List on Monday. Lefty starter Steven Matz lasted only four pitches on Sunday in Pittsburgh before exiting the game. He went on the 15 day I.L. with a "left shoulder impingement", according to a Cardinals news release. St. Louis recalled top prospect Matthew Liberatore from AAA to take Matz's spot in the starting rotation. Liberatore just pitched in his major league debut Saturday in Pittsburgh, allowing 4 runs on 7 hits and striking out three batters in 4.2 innings of work. The Cardinals also called up right handed pitcher Junior Fernandez to replace RHP Angel Rondon, who was sent back down to Memphis.
In another blow the Cardinals were forced to put starting right fielder Dylan Carlson on the 10 day injured list, retroactive to Sunday. Carlson has a strained left hamstring, per the Cardinals' news release. He played just two innings in Saturday's Cardinal win over the Pirates before leaving the game. Carlson was batting .247 this year with 2 home runs and 11 RBI's.