ATLANTA - The National Football League announced Friday that more than 50,000 tickets were sold in one day for the potential AFC Championship between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills.
If both teams win their respective game this weekend, Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium would be the neutral site for the championship game on Sunday, Jan. 29 at 6:30 p.m. ET.
NFL owners approved a resolution that implemented new rules for this postseason in response to the cancellation of the Bills-Bengals game after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field in early January.
The NFL said the tickets were sold to season ticket members. The ticketing plan allowed Chiefs and Bills fans to be seated on their respective side of the field.
If the championship game is not played in Atlanta, any tickets purchased will be automatically refunded in full to the original payment method, the NFL said.