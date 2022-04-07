The Kansas City Royals got a late push to prevail over the Cleveland Guardians, 3-1. The Guardians lost its first regular season game under its new team name.
The Royals started pitcher Zach Greinke, who started there and played for . The 2009 Cy Young award winner allowed one run on five hits with over five innings pitched.
The score was a lone 1-1 as Greinke and Guardians ace pitcher Shane Bieber controlled the first five innings. In the bottom of the eighth, Royals rookie Bobby Witt Jr. doubled to send in the leading run.
Left fielder Andrew Benintendi drove in Witt Jr. to take a 3-1 lead. This was enough for Royals reliever Scott Barlow, who closed out the last two innings without giving up a run.
The Royals resume play this weekend with the Guardians to finish out the four-game series on Monday.