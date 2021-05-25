New Era Cap Company caused a stir on social media when fans noted some curious decisions on the company's new "local market" line of MLB hats. Each team received two different designs inspired by the region that each team comes from including area codes.
Notably, one of the offerings for the Kansas City Royals featured the area codes from the state of Kansas (316, 620, 785 and 913) while omitting the area code for Kansas City, MO where the team has played since its inception in 1968.
The hat also features a picture of a pig, presumably a nod to Kansas City's stock yards and pride in BBQ, and the city flag.
Ironically, the team's second design features a Royals logo inside the outline of the state of Missouri, the same state forgotten by the team's "area code" version.
Meanwhile the Show-Me State's other team, the St. Louis Cardinals, featured only the city's 314 area code and none of the other's from inside the state.
The same hat features an image of the St. Louis arch and the city's most unique culinary offering, toasted ravioli.
The Cards' second design is similar to the Royals with the team's iconic interlocking "STL" logo inside the state outline. That second Cardinals design was one of the first to sell out on New Era's website.