KANSAS CITY - The 2023 NFL Draft is scheduled to happen in Kansas City from April 27-29 this year.
The draft will be held in the area between Union Station and the National WWI Museum and Memorial.
The NFL shared renderings Friday of what the draft experience will look like come April.
NEWS: NFL releases first look at the 2023 NFL Draft presented by Bud Light in Kansas CityThese views will come to life in the iconic area around Union Station and the National WWI Museum and Memorial, April 27-29. pic.twitter.com/B7OJx7Nuhm— KC Sports Commission (@SportKC) February 10, 2023
The Kansas City Commission says the experience will also include an interactive football theme park to allow fans to test their football skills, take pictures with the Vince Lombardi Trophy and attend autograph sessions. The interactive theme park will also be open all three days of the draft.
Commission officials invite fans to join the NFL Draft for free on all three days and download the NFL's app called OnePass. The app will have updated information about the draft closer to the event.