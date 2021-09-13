CLEVELAND- The Associated Press is reporting that the National Football League Players Association president and Browns center JC Tretter is calling for a suspension of Chiefs assistant coach Greg Lewis.
This comes after an incident in the first quarter of Sunday's game where Browns DB Ronnie Harrison and Lewis got into an altercation on the sidelines. Harrison was ejected from the game after that.
#Browns safety Ronnie Harrison has been ejected after taking a big swing at a #Chiefs coach. Not sure what this was about. He'll also see a fine later this week.pic.twitter.com/rcAxugqhyv— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 12, 2021
In a Zoom call, Tretter stated “I expect that the coach gets held to the same standard – if not a higher standard – than Ronnie. I don’t think there’s any room for that in this league."
An NFL spokesperson said the current incident is under review and that Harrison will not be suspended, but it's likely he will be fined.
While Chiefs head coach Andy Reid was not directly asked about Lewis and future discipline, he backed his assistant.
“You don’t do that on our sideline, you don’t do that to our guys, bottom line,” stated Reid.
The Chiefs will are next set to face off again on Sunday, Sept. 19 against the Ravens.