COLUMBIA - Former Missouri linebacker Nick Bolton made his NFL debut Sunday with the Kansas City Chiefs and did not disappoint.
Bolton finished with 4 solo tackles throughout the game, including his first career tackle for loss.
Bolton wanted to have a strong NFL debut at Arrowhead Stadium to prove that his strong preseason for the Chiefs wasn't a fluke. The second round pick had a team high 95-tackles throughout the 2020 football season at Mizzou and earned All-SEC First Team honors from the AP and SEC's coaches.
"I'm just trying to prove myself that I can play at this level," said Bolton to the media on Wednesday. "I was kind of just playing fast and just trusting myself."
There is no doubt that Bolton is capable of making a big name for himself early on in his professional career.
Bolton said fellow linebacker Anthony Hitchens was able to help him throughout his debut on Sunday.
"Being a rookie a linebacker, it's reassuring that what you're thinking in your head before the snap, he just gave me that confirmation that yeah that's right," said Bolton. "He gives me tips and keys on how to study film and what to look for and has been a blessing to me."
Bolton gave himself an overall B- grade for his performance against Cleveland. While he finished with 7 total tackles (4 solo) Bolton said that there were more plays that he could have made.
Throughout training camp leading up to Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns, Bolton mentioned that many of his former Mizzou teammates plus Coach Drinkwitz and former linebacker coach DJ Smith have been reaching out to him and sending encouraging messages throughout his start in the NFL.
The Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, Sept. 19.