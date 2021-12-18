CHICAGO - The National Women's Soccer League announced the preliminary competition framework for the 10th anniversary season on Saturday.
The season features a 132-game schedule and the return of the third annual NWSL Challenge cup.
According to a press release, a six-week preseason camp begins on February 1, before kicking off the 2022 season on Saturday, March 19, with group play for the NWSL Challenge Cup.
The Cup will feature three groups of four teams, playing double round-robin matches, semifinals and the NWSL Challenge Cup Final on Saturday, May 7.
Each team will play 28 matches, 14 contests in home markets and 14 on the road. The full league schedule will be released at a later date.
Six teams will qualify for the NWSL playoffs set to take place beginning in October 2022, with the top two seeds receiving a first-round bye.
The 2022 campaign will end with the NWSL Championship the weekend of October 28-30.
The league built a schedule framework for 2022 that will attempt to limit the number of games that occur during FIFA windows, with hopes of ensuring the league’s most accomplished players are able to compete for their club and country with relatively few problems compared to recent years.