ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Cardinals out-hit the Philadelphia Phillies Saturday Night, but their season comes to an end in a 2-0 shutout.
The elimination game is the last of the Hall of Fame careers for Cardinals' slugger Albert Pujols and catcher Yadier Molina as they are both retiring after the 2022 MLB season.
Pujols finishes with 703 career regular season home runs, which is 4th-most in MLB history behind Barry Bonds (762), Hank Aaron (755), and Babe Ruth (714).
Molina, along with Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright, set the MLB record for most regular season starts by a battery, a pitcher and catcher duo, with 328 and most wins by a battery with 208.
St. Louis dropped Game 1 on Friday after having a 2-0 lead entering the 9th inning before the Phillies scored a franchise postseason-record 6 runs to win 6-3. It was also the first time the Cardinals have lost after leading by 2 runs in the 9th inning in postseason history.
A win on Saturday meant a Game 3 back at Busch Stadium on Sunday, while a loss kept St. Louis from a story book ending for Pujols and Molina.
The game could not have started better in the 1st inning for the Cardinals. RHP Miles Mikolas earned the start on the mound for St. Louis and pitched a 1-2-3 inning before CF Lars Nootbaar hit a leadoff single and reached 2nd base on error for the Cards.
But Nootbaar would remain on 2nd base the rest of the inning as Pujols and 1B Paul Goldschmidt go down swinging and 3B Nolan Arenado flies out to the warning track.
The 2nd inning, however, flipped the game for St. Louis. DH Bryce Harper blasted the first pitch he saw from Mikolas 435 feet over the right field wall as the solo home run gave the Phillies a 1-0 lead.
This game was a defensive battle as neither team would have another hit until the 5th inning when Philadelphia's Alec Bohm smacked a leadoff ground rule double. Brandon Marsh would apply a near perfect sacrifice bunt to move Bohm to 3rd base, but Mikolas makes an incredible diving toss to Goldschmidt to record the out at 1st base.
Miles Mikolas' night would be over after hitting the next pitcher and putting runners on the corners. Mikolas finished with 4.1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 BB, and 3 K.
To replace Mikolas, the Cardinals called in former New York Yankees LHP Jordan Montgomery, making his second career appearance as a relief pitcher instead of a starter.
Montgomery threw a 4-pitch walk to load the bases before Phillies LF Kyle Schwarber hit a sacrifice fly in right field to bring Bohm home and extend Philadelphia's lead to 2-0.
The Phillies reached 3rd base again in the next two innings, but no more runs would come home. A heads up play by Arenado to catch Harper reaching for 2nd base after failing to get the runner at 3rd base in the 6th inning and back-to-back strikeouts by Montgomery in the 7th inning kept the Cardinals within striking distance.
After Philadelphia extended the lead to 2-0 in the top of the 5th inning, the Cardinals would get at least a hit in the last 5 innings. But no runner stood on or passed 2nd base until the 8th inning.
RF Juan Yepez had a leadoff single in the 5th inning but three consecutive ground outs stuck at him at 1st base. Pujols was able to snag his first hit on the night in the 6th inning, however, Goldschmidt and Arenado both struck out to end the inning.
It wasn't until the 7th inning that the Phillies took out starting RHP Aaron Nola after a LF Corey Dickerson single. Nola finished the game with 6.2 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 1 BB, and 6 K. Molina would foul out off of left-handed relief pitcher Jose Alvarado to end the inning.
St. Louis was finally able to reach 2nd base in the 8th inning as a Nootbaar walk and a Pujols single pushed the centerfielder into scoring position. This would be the last that we see of Pujols as rookie Ben DeLuzio entered the game to pinch-run for the 42-year-old All-Star, having his last career at-bat ending on a hit. Pujols finished the night 2-4 with two singles and a strikeout.
But back-to-back strikeouts again on Goldschmidt and Arenado ended the inning as the two NL MVP candidates were a combined 0-8 with 5 strikeouts in Saturday's game. They were 1-15 overall in the two games of the Wild Card Series.
The 9th inning was the last chance for the Cardinals and it came down to the last pitch more than once. Dickerson hit a single to left field on a 2-2 count and Molina tacked on a single as well on a 1-2 count. This would also be the last at-bat for Molina as Dylan Carlson came in to pinch run and the catcher also end his career on a hit.
SS Tommy Edman had the opportunity to put St. Louis on the board or possibly walk it off with a 3-run homer, but he fouled out to backup 3B Edmundo Sosa to end the game and the Wild Card Series. Sosa was with the Cardinals to start the 2022 season but was traded to Philadelphia for right-handed relief pitcher JoJo Romero before the trade deadline.
Phillies head to Atlanta to take on the Braves in the NLDS, starting on Tuesday, Oct. 11th.