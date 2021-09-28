DENVER- Michael Porter Jr. became just the 8th player in NBA history to sign a contract worth more $200 million or more on Monday and he's already focusing on the next step.
With Porter Jr.'s new deal, the Denver Nuggets also have have Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, and Aaron Gordon are all signed to long-term deals for the team.
"I'm lost for words cause of everything I've been through" Porter Jr. said to Altitude's Katy Winge during an interview today.
During the interview, Porter Jr. felt humble and said he didn't feel like he deserved a deal like the one he signed.
"I don't deserve this, you know what I mean? There's people just as talented as me...".
When Porter Jr. boarded a recent flight not long after the deal was announced, teammates who saw the news on social media sent their congratulations.
"Everybody was just so hype for me".