ST. LOUIS − Major League Baseball named two St. Louis Cardinals sluggers, Albert Pujols and Paul Goldschmidt, as the National League Co-Players of the Week Monday.
Here's Johnny and the crushing Cards. Your @chevrolet Players of the Week are Johnny Cueto, Paul Goldschmidt, and Albert Pujols. 👏 pic.twitter.com/Jq691tjI9h— MLB (@MLB) August 22, 2022
Pujols became the first player in MLB history Saturday to record four hits and two home runs in a single contest at 42 years old, MLB reported. Over the last week, he hit .615 with three homeruns and seven RBIs for the Cardinals.
He received his 13th career Player of the Week and his first since August 2012. Pujols is now tied for fifth all-time in Player of the Week wins, following Miguel Cabera, Manny Ramirez, Barry Bonds and Frank Thomas.
The NL Player of the Week title is Goldschmidt's third. He led all major league players last week with his batting average (.542), slugging (1.042) and OPS (1.613), according to MLB.
Goldschmidt drove in eight runs with three hits in three consecutive games last week, helping the Cardinals extend their win streak to seven games.
Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Johnny Cueto won the Player of the Week Award in the American League.