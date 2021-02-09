NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday morning that Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes will have foot surgery on Wednesday.  According to Rapoport the procedure will repair damage to "a torn plantar plate", which is the medical term for the "turf toe" ailment that appeared to slow Mahomes during the postseason.

Mahomes' mobility looked altered during Kansas City's 31-9 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.  Mahomes refused to use the injury as an excuse following the loss.

"I can't say the toe was a problem when I played two weeks ago and I played well on it," said Mahomes.  "You battle through it.  You're playing football and you have to battle through injuries."

Rapoport cited an anonymous source who said Mahomes will require several months of rehab during the offseason but he is expected to return at 100% for the 2021 season.

Receive the top KOMU 8 News headlines of the day in your inbox.
START YOUR DAY INFORMED

Tags

Sports Director

I'm proud to be the Sports Director for KOMU-TV in my hometown of Columbia, MO. You can catch me on KOMU 8 News at 6, 9 and 10 and Sundays on Sports Xtra. Be sure to follow me on Twitter and Facebook @BenArnetKOMU

Recommended for you