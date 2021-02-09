NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday morning that Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes will have foot surgery on Wednesday. According to Rapoport the procedure will repair damage to "a torn plantar plate", which is the medical term for the "turf toe" ailment that appeared to slow Mahomes during the postseason.
Source: #Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes will undergo surgery tomorrow to repair a torn plantar plate in his foot, also known as turf toe. The rehab will be several months, but he’s expected to make a full recovery. Noted foot specialist Dr. Robert Anderson will perform the procedure.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 9, 2021
Mahomes' mobility looked altered during Kansas City's 31-9 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Mahomes refused to use the injury as an excuse following the loss.
"I can't say the toe was a problem when I played two weeks ago and I played well on it," said Mahomes. "You battle through it. You're playing football and you have to battle through injuries."
Rapoport cited an anonymous source who said Mahomes will require several months of rehab during the offseason but he is expected to return at 100% for the 2021 season.