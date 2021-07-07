The Athletic reported on Wednesday night that Blues star Vladamir Tarasenko has formally requested a trade. According to the report, Tarasenko has grown frustrated with how the team handled his multiple shoulder surgeries dating back to 2018. Tarasenko has a no-trade clause and will have to approve any deal.
BREAKING: Blues winger Vladimir Tarasenko requests a trade, per sources: Why he wants out, possible destinations and more https://t.co/OLnEuCtgsI #stlblues— Jeremy Rutherford (@jprutherford) July 8, 2021
The Blues sniper has only played in 34 games combined the past two seasons. Prior to his injury problems Tarasenko was one of the NHL's top scorers, scoring 30 or more goals in 5 straight seasons from 2014 to 2019. He helped the Blues win their first Stanley Cup in 2019.
The Athletic's Jeremy Rutherford reported that Tarasenko was also upset one year ago when St. Louis named Ryan O'Reilly team captain following the departure of Alex Pietrangelo. According to Rutherford's report, Blues General Manager Doug Armstrong is attempting to make a trade happen before the start of the 2021-22 season. Changes will also come across the NHL when the Expansion Draft occurs to stock the brand new franchise in Seattle on July 21st. NHL free agency begins on July 28th.