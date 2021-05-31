Tyron Woodley punches Robbie Lawler

Tyron Woodley, left, punches Robbie Lawler in their welterweight championship bout during the UFC 201 event on July 30 at Philips Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

It appears that another former Missouri wrestler could step into the boxing ring with YouTube star Jake Paul.  Mike Coppinger from The Athletic reported on Monday that Woodley has agreed to fight Paul, who just knocked out former Tiger wrestler Ben Askren in a celebrity boxing match on April 17th. 

Both Askren and Woodley went into the mixed martial arts world after their wrestling careers at Missouri.  Askren won two National Championships and Woodley become the program's first Big 12 Conference champ and a two-time All-American. 

Woodley is the former UFC welterweight champion who last fought in March.  As Coppinger pointed out Monday on Twitter, Woodley is currently listed as a "former fighter" on the UFC's official website. 

Tyron Woodley looks at past recipients

Tyron Woodley looks at past recipients of Mizzou’s Intercollegiate Hall of Fame on Friday at Mizzou Arena. Woodley was Mizzou’s first-ever Big 12 Conference champion and was a two-time All-American for the Tigers. He played a key role in helping Coach Brian Smith elevate the wrestling program to one of national prominence.

Both Woodley and Askren are members of the Mizzou Athletics Hall of Fame.

Paul is a controversial internet star known for antagonizing, who improved to 3-0 as a boxer when he defeated Askren last month.  He tweeted on Monday afternoon that he has an upcoming fight announcement on Tuesday.

His brother, Logan, has an upcoming fight against legendary boxer Floyd Mayweather on June 6th in Miami.

