SAN FRANCISCO - Long time San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey will announce Thursday that he plans to retire, sources told The Athletic on Wednesday.
Buster Posey reestablished himself as an elite player as a 34-year-old catcher this season. And now, as The Athletic first reported, the Giants' franchise icon is walking away from $22 million and will announce his retirement tomorrow. The story: https://t.co/VZPGHb2QvH— Andrew Baggarly (@extrabaggs) November 3, 2021
Posey, 34, has spent his entire 12-year major league career with the Bay Area ball club.
According to ESPN, the Giants did opt to extend Posey's contract for next season, which included $22 million. However, Posey decided to retire, giving up that $22 million.
During the 2020 season, Posey opted out of playing in order to spend time with his premature baby boy and newly adopted twin girls.
During this year's playoff run, Posey did hint about his retirement.
"I'm definitely just going to take some time with my wife, talk with her, be able to be a full-time dad of four kids for the first time in a while,'' Posey said to ESPN. "Yeah, just kind of take it slow and see how things progress.'
Once he officially announces his retirement, Posey will be one of six catchers to finish his career with a lifetime batting average above .300.
Posey was named the National League Rookie of the Year in 2010 and won the National League MVP in 2012. He's a seven-time All Star and a three-time World Series Champion.