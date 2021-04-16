KANSAS CITY- The Kansas City Royals and Toronto Blue Jays game has been postponed Friday night due to the expected heavy rain in the area. The teams will make up the contest with a split doubleheader Saturday.
The first game of the Saturday doubleheader will begin at 1:10 p.m. and the second game will follow at 5:10 p.m. For Kansas City, Mike Minor was slated to be on the mound on Friday evening and will most likely get the start for game one on Saturday. The Royals started the series against Toronto with a 7-5 win on Thursday night. The team now sits at 7 and 4 through their first 11 games.
Royals-Jays tonight is ppd due expected rain in KC. They’ll play two, 7 inning games on Saturday starting at 1 pm— Ben Arnet (@BenArnetKOMU) April 16, 2021
Due to heavy rains expected in the Kansas City area tonight, our game vs. the Blue Jays has been postponed. The teams will play two 7-inning games as part of a split doubleheader tomorrow, April 17. Game 1 will begin at 1:10 p.m., Game 2 is scheduled for 5:10 p.m. pic.twitter.com/ufkN8e7MnY— Kansas City Royals (@Royals) April 16, 2021
For fans with tickets to Friday's game, the Royals released a press release outlining their policy. Ticket holders will be able to attend game two of the double header Saturday at 5:10 p.m. If fans cannot make the second game, the team will provide ticket vouchers that are good for other home games this season.
