Long-time Royals General Manager Dayton Moore will be inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame with 19 others at the end of the month. The team made the announcement on Monday.
Moore has been at the helm of the organization since 2006 and was the architect of Kansas City's back to back American Pennants and 2015 World Series Championship. The Royals have also had 19 Gold Glove winners and numerous All-Stars during Moore's 15 year tenure.
Moore will be inducted in a ceremony at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds in Springfield on January 31st.