KANSAS CITY - The Kansas City Royals hired Tampa Bay Rays bench coach Matt Quatraro to be the club's next manager Sunday.
Quatraro replaces Mike Matheny as the Royals' 18th full-time manager in franchise history. Matheny was fired shortly after the end of the 2022 season on Oct. 5 as Kansas City finished the season with a 65-97 record and last in the AL central division.
It was the sixth consecutive losing season for the Royals as the franchise has not had a winning season since their World Series Championship in 2015.
"We are extremely excited to have Matt leading our club and core of talent," Royals general manager, J.J. Picollo, said in a statement. "Matt has great experiences throughout his career that have prepared him for this. He thoroughly impressed us all during our interview process and is clearly respected across the industry."
Quatraro was a college catcher at Old Dominion University before being selected by the Rays in the 8th round of the 1996 MLB draft. He reached as high as the Triple-A level but was never able to make an appearance in the major leagues.
Quatraro transitioned to an instructor in the Rays minor league system before eventually rising to the franchise's minor league hitting coordinator. He then jumped to the major leagues in coaching as the Cleveland Guardians assistant hitting coach from 2010-17.
Quatraro returned to Tampa Bay in 2018 as the Rays third base coach before being promoted to bench coach in 2019, where he has worked the last 4 seasons until his hiring by the Royals Sunday.
"I'm grateful to Mr. Sherman and the ownership group, J.J. and the front office, and everyone else with the Royals for this opportunity," Quatraro said. "I already knew the talent on the roster and how great the fans in Kansas City are, and the interview process convinced me that the terrific things I'd heard about the organization's culture are true. I can't wait to get started, and for my family to get to Kansas City and be part of that community."