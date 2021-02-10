KANSAS CITY, Mo.- The Kansas City Royals traded for Andrew Benintendi and a cash consideration from the Boston Red Sox for outfielder Franchy Cordero and two players to be named.
This was part of a three-team trade with the Ney York Mets, whom the Royals also traded away Khalil Lee to.
Benintendi put up solid numbers for the Red Sox last season, despite being limited due to injury. He led the team in walks through Aug. 11 with 11, and tallied nine outfield assists, ranking third in the league for all left-fielders.
This pickup comes after Kansas City's lifetime Royal Alex Gordon retired following the 2020 season. Gordon, three-time All Star and eight-time Gold Glove winner, left big shoes to fill in left field.
News of the trade comes 50 days before Opening Day where the Royals will begin their season at Kauffman Stadium against the Texas Rangers on April 1.