MISSOURI - The Kansas City Royals and the St. Louis Blues will start selling tickets this week for upcoming games and events.
The Kansas City Royals announced that Kauffman Stadium will be returning to full capacity beginning on Monday, May 31. Tickets for the remainder of the season will go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m. here.
Many of the Royals' health and safety protocols will remain the same, but masks are no longer required for vaccinated fans. The stadium will remain cashless, including tickets and parking, and there will still be restrictions on outside food and bags. For more COVID-19 protocols, click here.
The Royals are not the only team releasing tickets this week.
The St. Louis Blues will release 2021 playoffs tickets for home games in Rounds 1 and 2 Wednesday, May 19 at 2 p.m. with a capacity of 9,000, or roughly 50% of Enterprise Center.
Playoff tickets had previously been released to season ticket holders but will now be available online. The Enterprise Center will continue to implement guidelines such as face coverings, cashless tickets and payments and not permitting bags. More information on COVID-19 restrictions can be found here.