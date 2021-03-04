KANSAS CITY- For the first time in 18 months, baseball fans will once again be welcomed back into Kauffman Stadium.
The Kansas City Royals organization announced on Thursday that fans will be allowed in the stadium beginning Thursday, April 1, when the Royals will host the Texas Rangers to open the 2021 regular season.
This will be the first opportunity for Chairman/CEO John Sherman and his group of local owners to welcome Royals fans into the stadium since taking ownership in November 2019.
Approximately 30% seating capacity, or 10,000 seats, will be allowed in the stadium in pod-style seating. The organization hopes to expand the capacity monthly.
Season ticket members will have priority access, beginning March 8. The general public will have the option to purchase single game tickets on March 24.
For information on Kauffman Stadium safety measures, click here.