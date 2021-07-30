KANSAS CITY − The 2019 American League homerun leader Jorge Soler is being traded to the Atlanta Braves in exchange for minor league right-handed pitcher Kaley Kalich.
Thank you, Jorge, for the years you spent with the #Royals and for the greatest power-hitting season we've ever seen.Best of luck in Atlanta. pic.twitter.com/Yq2yVm7ARF— Kansas City Royals (@Royals) July 30, 2021
Kalich will be assigned to Quad Cities (A+).
Kalich was a fourth-round selection out of Texas-ATM University in 2019. In the 2021 season he pitched a 3.26 ERA (11 ER in 30.1 IP) over 20 appearances and has recorded 35 strikeouts (10.38 K/9).
Soler on the other hand, was hitting .192 with 13 homers and 37 RBI for the Royals this season.
The Royals now have 38 player on their Major League Reserve List.