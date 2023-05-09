KANSAS CITY − Single-game and group tickets for the Kansas City Chiefs will go on sale Friday, the day after the NFL releases the season schedules.
Tickets will go on sale at 11 a.m. at Chiefs.com. Season ticket members will have an exclusive sale start at 10 a.m. and have been emailed instructions for purchasing.
Jackson County taxpayers will also have a jump start on tickets. Residents will be able to buy single-game tickets starting at 8 a.m.
Like last year, all tickets and parking passes for games at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium will be mobile only. Parking can be purchased during the ticket purchase process or in advance of the game at Chiefs.com/parking.
The NFL will release the 2023 schedule on NFL Network at 7 p.m. Thursday.