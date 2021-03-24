ST. LOUIS- Barclay, the dog, is the first of his kind.
Barclay joined the St. Louis Blues in the fall of 2018 as part of Duo Dogs' puppy raising program.
Now, he's being recognized as the first Duo Dogs Ambassador, marking the first time a dog has joined a professional sports team in such a role.
Duo Dogs is a St. Louis-based nonprofit organization that trains and connects facility, assistance and ambassador dogs. Barclay will showcase the positive impact assistance dogs can make in the community while helping raise awareness for the program.
As ambassador, Barclay's roles include:
- Enterprise Center Calming Dog: Barclay will be in a safe and calm area where fans can visit to ease anxiety.
- Blues Bookworms Reading Program: He will make visits to local grade schools to encourage students to read more books.
- Hospital Visits: He will join Blues players and mascot Louie to visit local children's' hospitals.
- Community Education and Awareness: He will bring focus to Duo's mission and teach the community about the program's work.
Barclay has been with the Blues through their ups and downs: he was part of the historic run from last place in the NHL to winning the organization's first Stanley Cup. The Blues crowned Barclay the first-ever Stanley Pup Champion.
BARKING NEWS: The #stlblues have signed Barclay to a contract extension! He will join the team full-time as a @duodogsinc Ambassador and will serve in a variety of community outreach roles. https://t.co/bBjA6RZOuO pic.twitter.com/q0Ui9EBG4f— St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) March 24, 2021
Barclay will graduate from the program at 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Enterprise Center. The celebration will continue during Barkin' for the Blues at the Enterprise Center on Friday and Saturday, when the Blues take on the Ducks.